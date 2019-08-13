SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some Powerball tickets were printed with the incorrect drawing dates, according to the Oregon Lottery.
Lottery officials said advance 24-draw quick-pick Powerball tickets printed between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 listed the incorrect dates.
The drawings will happen Oct. 26, 29 and Nov. 2. Some tickets have a printed time that’s off by one day.
While the dates on the tickets are off by one day, the tickets are valid for the actual draws.
Lottery officials said a coding mistaken in the Powerball ticketing system caused the incorrect printing of the draw dates on approximately 30 tickets.
A lottery player notified the Oregon Lottery about the mistake Aug. 12 and a gaming vendor worked immediately to correct the issue.
Tickets are now printing the correct drawing dates.
Players who purchased Powerball tickets with the incorrect listed date for the Oct. 26, 29 and Nov. 2 times have two options: Hold onto the ticket and present it for validation if winning numbers are drawn for the actual draws or contact lottery officials – 503-540-1000 or lottery.webcenter@state.or.us – to arrange for a new ticket with the same numbers.
