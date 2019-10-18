(KPTV) - It’s official: the new Oregon Lottery sports-betting app is up and running.
“Scoreboard” launched for the first time on Wednesday, but a lot of people are reporting some early problems with downloading or using it.
“Because of the sheer volume of people that are trying to log-in and create accounts right now, we do know that’s slowing the process down, so bear with us,” said Matt Shelby, a spokesperson for the Oregon Lottery.
Shelby said as of Thursday afternoon, 7,386 people had successfully registered and $308,056 in deposits had been made.
So far, the most popular bet was Thursday night’s Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
When it comes to local sports action, 20 people have made bets so far that the Portland Trail Blazers will win the NBA title.
“We’ve been answering some questions here in the office, we’ve been answering some questions via Twitter,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to reach out, we want to get people signed up.”
He said they did a lot of testing before launching the app, but they couldn’t anticipate every variable or every combination of someone’s phone and operating system.
Shelby said some of the issues with early sign-up may also be related to the security requirements in getting the app.
For instance, you have to prove who you are and that you are at least 21 years old.
If you don’t get verified through an automated system, a real person has to review the documents you upload, like a photo of your driver’s license, and all of that takes time.
“We absolutely want to make sure that when people are creating these accounts that we know who they are,” Shelby added. “Especially because it’s linked to not only their identity but also their financial information.”
The Oregon Lottery expects people will wager $330 million through Scoreboard in this first year, but most of that money will go right back out the door in pay-outs and operating expenses.
Once that’s settled, they expect it to raise $5 million in the first year for state programs like education, economic development, natural resources and problem gambling treatment.
They anticipate it will generate $37 million over the next three years.
If you need help with Scoreboard, you can check out the FAQ page on the app or contact customer service through support@services.oregonlottery.org or 1-877-572-6732. Shelby says if you stay on the phone line, you’ll reach a real person based in the U.S. who can help you troubleshoot.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.