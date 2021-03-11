Oregon making progress in vaccinating seniors, nearly half eligible have been vaccinated

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says progress is being made in getting seniors vaccinated and is on track to vaccinate 80 percent of people 65+ by the end of March.
The agency says as of Thursday 45% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated state wide. The numbers jump up when you look at the first group of seniors to be eligible for a vaccine at 80 and older, 60 percent of that population has been vaccinated.
“We really have been able to ramp up, you know, doses in arms, well above that 12,000 target,” OHA CFO David Baden said.
The governor had set an initial target of ramping up to 12,000 vaccinations a day in January. Since then the Federal Government has doubled the amount of vaccine coming to the state of Oregon.
An increase in doses could be coming in April, but for now OHA says the next few weeks it will continue to receive roughly 120,000 doses a week.
“The month of March you know, really is a focus on older Oregonians, older adults above 65 and I think we are making pretty good progress to date,” Baden said.
Though the vaccine roll out has been slower than expected and had a few rough spots along the way the state says their timeline could speed up heading into the spring.
The Oregon Health Authority says in April and May the state could see the number of doses being received from the Federal Government double to between 200,000 and 250,000 doses a week, which could speed up the remaining timeline.
“The dates of May 1st, June 1st, and July 1st, the next major pieces, I think there is a chance that those could move up if, you know, the doses expected really come into the state.” Baden said.
It does come with a caveat, until the states sees confirmation that doses are coming it is really tough to forecast that far out.
“The challenge is is that we don’t have official notification of when that will begin,” Baden said. “We haven’t seen an official date that these vaccines, this additional vaccine is going to arrive on April 1st.”
