PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced an Oregon man has been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 that disrupted a Joint Session of Congress in the process of certifying election results.
Reed Knox Christensen, 62, of Hillsboro is charged with federal offenses that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement; engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building; and entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority, among other charges.
According to court documents, Christensen was on the lower west terrace of the Capitol grounds where U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) were protecting the building from rioters. Surveillance and body worn camera footage shows Christensen striking and pushing officers and initiating the aggressive removal of metal bike rack barriers.
Investigators say at 2:20 p.m., Christensen tried to breach the barrier when a Metropolitan Police Department Officer (MPD) sprayed him with a chemical irritant. Despite the spray to his face, Christensen charged through the perimeter, away from officers, and struck a USCP officer with his fists.
In the first 100 days after Jan. 6, 2021, over 400 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol breach, including over 100 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
(2) comments
If only the democrats would go after those insurrectionists rioting in Portland with as much zeal as they have gone after the patriots protesting at the capitol in January then those rioting in Portland would all be in jail over a year ago.
Nothing other than the harshest possible sentence will suffice for such treasonous and traitorous actions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.