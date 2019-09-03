GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon man is facing charges in connection with an Alaska cold case murder investigation from 1978.
Alaska State Troopers announced Tuesday that 62-year-old Donald F. McQuade had been arrested in Gresham.
DNA evidence connected him to the killing of Shelley Connolly in Alaska 41 years ago, according to investigators.
Passersby located Connolly’s body off a roadway south of Anchorage in January 1978. Her death was ruled a homicide and investigators determined she was also sexually assaulted.
Troopers said Tuesday that McQuade had not previously been considered a suspect before genetic DNA testing connected him with the crime. He was 21-years-old when Connolly was killed.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office reported Tuesday that McQuade was arrested Friday afternoon at the Gresham Police Department. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a fugitive warrant.
McQuade is scheduled to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning. Authorities in Alaska said they will work to bring him to Alaska to face trial.
Law enforcement in Alaska expressed thanks to Oregon officials for their assistance in arresting McQuade.
Troopers said Connolly’s family was notified as the arrest process was taking place.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.