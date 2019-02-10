LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man from Lebanon, Oregon was arrested in southern California near the Mexico border Sunday in connection to double homicide in Linn County.
Deputies say Brenton Wade Richmond, 48, is facing two counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Tammy Lee Hopper, 42, and Erik Cody Jacobs, of Independence.
Hopper and Jacobs were found dead Saturday morning at a home on Shannon Place in Lebanon. The sheriff’s office says they died from apparent homicidal violence.
Hopper lived at the home on Shannon Place, according to deputies.
Investigators say they worked through the night Saturday to process the crime scene and identified Richmond as the suspect.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to call Detective John Lovik II at 541-967-3911.
