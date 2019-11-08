Oregon man convicted of murder in re-trial for 1998 killing of 15-year-old girl

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been convicted of murder for the second time for killing a 15-year-old girl in 1998.
Martin Johnson, 62, was convicted by a Washington County jury Friday on eight counts of first-degree murder.
Johnson was previously convicted of aggravated murder in 2001. Investigators said he raped and killed Heather Fraser in 1998. The girl was 15 years old.
In 2017, the Oregon Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Oregon Court of Appeals to overturn the conviction, citing inadequate representation by Johnson’s defense team during the original trial.
Due to new guidelines established by Senate Bill 1013, Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, as opposed to aggravated murder, at his new trial.
The new trial lasted two weeks, ending with Friday’s conviction. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office reports that Johnson drugged, raped and killed Fraser, and then drove to Astoria where he threw her body off a bridge into the Columbia River.
Johnson was quickly identified as the suspect by detectives. He was caught in Florida more than a year later.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13. Due to new guidelines from SB1013, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office states Johnson cannot be sentenced to death.
