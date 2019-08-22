NEWBURG, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon man pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening a school shooting after he was denied admission to a college in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Vasiliy V. Barbiyeru Jr., 24, of Newberg, sent a threatening email to several people and groups at Deep Springs College in Big Pine, California on Oct. 7, 2017, according to court documents. Barbiyeru had previously sent threatening emails to the college’s president and other people associated with school, according to the attorney’s office.
Barbiyeru appeared in court Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a threatening interstate communication.
Barbiyeru earlier this year was arrested after police said he made similar threats of violence at Lake Oswego High School. He was charged with first degree disorderly conduct in connection with that incident, which is still pending, according to the attorney’s office.
Barbiyeru will appear in court again later this year and faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
