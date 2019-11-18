NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon man was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Monday for threatening a school shooting after he was denied admission to a college in California in 2017.
Vasiliy V. Barbiyeru Jr., 25, of Newberg, sent a threatening email to several people and groups at Deep Springs College in Big Pine, California in October that year, according to court documents.
He had previously posted a threat directed at the college on 4chan and had sent similar threatening emails to the college’s president and other associated persons, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Barbiyeru Jr. was arrested earlier this year after police said he made similar threats of violence at Lake Oswego High School. His charges in that case are still pending.
Barbiyeru Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a threatening interstate communication in relation to this case in August.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.