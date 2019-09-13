PACIFIC COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – An Oregon driver died Friday after Washington State Patrol says he pulled out in front of a dump truck on State Route 101 near Naselle.
Just E. Mills, 22, of Warrenton, was pronounced dead near SR 101’s intersection with SR 4, WSP says.
Mills was driving south on SR 101 in a blue 2000 Nissan pickup and was attempting to make a left turn when he collided with the 1999 Kenworth.
The driver of the dump truck, Arlan J. Pellervo, 67, was not hurt, WSP says.
According to WSP, Pellervo had the right of way.
