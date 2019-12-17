TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon man who spent more than nine years behind bars walked out of prison Tuesday night, after a judge overturned his conviction for killing his girlfriend and prosecutors decided not to retry the decades-old case.
Nick McGuffin was released from the South Fork Forest Camp correctional facility in Tillamook County and was flanked by family and the team of lawyers who worked for years to exonerate him.
“It’s one of the better days that I’ve had in the last nine years,” McGuffin told reporters. “I’m happy to go home to my daughter and my family.”
“I couldn’t have ever done it without the people next to me,” McGuffin added. “The people who believed in me – never stopped believing in me and continued to work as hard as they did.”
McGuffin was convicted of manslaughter in 2011 -- 10 years after his girlfriend’s body was found decomposing in the woods near their hometown of Coquille.
Leah Freeman disappeared in 2000 and her body was discovered weeks later. The case was cold for a decade until investigators arrested McGuffin.
Years after McGuffin was convicted, lawyers with the Forensic Justice Project, Oregon Innocence Project and the O’Conner Weber law firm picked up the case, hoping to exonerate him. Students with Lewis and Clark Law School also helped in the endeavor.
McGuffin has always maintained his innocence.
Now, McGuffin is in a hurry to make up for lost time with those who mean the most.
“I’m going to go see my kid,” McGuffin said with emotion. “She’s 12, she’s amazing – and give her the biggest hug in the world.”
Lawyer Janis Puracal championed the case from the very beginning. She told FOX 12 that she examined the case and the timeline of events and McGuffin’s whereabouts the night of Leah’s death raised red flags for her. She started working on the case with the Oregon Innocence Project and then took it with her when she started the Forensic Justice Project.
Puracal estimates that at least 20 people have worked on the case.
“Today is a completely different day for us to actually walk him out of prison and into the arms of his family,” Puracal said. “It meant a lot to my entire team that worked on this for years.”
The bombshell breakthrough came with Puracal’s team realized that important, exculpatory evidence was never presented at McGuffin’s trial.
A judge, earlier this month, agreed that without that evidence, McGuffin’s trial wasn’t fair, and the jury didn’t have the proper information to make a verdict.
The evidence was mysterious DNA from an unknown male that was found on Leah’s bloody shoes.
McGuffin’s lawyer say the DNA points to the true killer, who is still out there.
McGuffin said he can’t fully move on until Leah finally gets justice.
“Obviously, nine years, 10 years isn’t good to do when you haven’t done the crime,” McGuffin said. “It’ll be over when I can find out what happened – that will make (prison time) worthwhile. If this is what I had to do to get the truth out there – to find out who truly did this – that’s the path I had to be on.”
