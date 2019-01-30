EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon man was sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing kids at an unlicensed orphanage he operated in Cambodia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Daniel Stephen Johnson, 40, of Coos Bay, was convicted in May last year on six counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and one count of aggravated sexual assault with a child.
Johnson was sentenced to on Jan. 18, 2019 to 30 years in prison on each count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, 30 years for traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and life in prison for aggravated sexual assault with children. The sentences for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place will run consecutively, according to the attorney’s office.
According to court documents and information shared during trial, Johnson between November 2005 and his arrest in 2013 repeatedly molested children who lived at his orphanage in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The attorney’s office says Johnson funded the orphanage by soliciting donations from church groups in Oregon, California, Texas and elsewhere.
Ten victims who ranged in age from seven to 18 years old disclosed to authorities Johnson’s abuse or attempted abuse, the attorney’s office says.
Multiple victims said they awoke to Johnson abusing them on several occasions and said Johnson sometimes would provide them with small amounts of money or food following the abuse. On one occasion, according to a victim, Johnson gave them the equivalent of $.250 in Cambodian currency.
Johnson was arrested in 2013 on a warrant for an unrelated case out of Lincoln County, Oregon. Local law enforcement worked with the FBI to locate Johnson overseas.
Cambodian National Police arrested Johnson on Dec. 9, 2013 and, based of disclosures made by kids at the orphanage, charged him and detained him pending trail.
Johnson was convicted by a Cambodian judge in May 2014 of performing indecent acts on one or more children at the orphanage and sentenced to a year in prison.
Following his release from prison, Johnson was escorted to back to the U.S and was indicted by a federal grand jury in Eugene on Dec. 20 2014 on one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place. Seven additional charges were added by superseding indictment on May 17, 2017.
Johnson was convicted on six counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct on May 16, 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 18, 2019.
