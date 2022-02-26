LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Friday night after his car drove off the shoulder of Highway 101 near milepost 126, according to Oregon State Police.
Glenden Beach resident Jessie Even Car Nun, 22, was driving his gold Honda Accord on HWY 101 southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. His car drove over the shoulder of the highway and down the steep decline into a forest.
The car hit multiple trees and fractured into multiple sections. Nunn was ejected from the car.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel found Nunn with fatal injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.