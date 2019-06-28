PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon man who spent 29 years in prison for a crime he said he didn’t commit was just released from custody on Friday.
Frank Gable was convicted for the murder of Michael Francke, the Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, who was found stabbed to death on the grounds of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem in 1989.
But his conviction was recently overturned when a federal judge found several problems with the case, including another man’s confession, unreliable witness statements and questionable police tactics.
“We don't really want to talk about the case or nothing, just glad to be out,” Gable told a reporter outside the Kansas facility where he was being held Friday. “I'm thankful to the judge for exonerating me. Just really looking at the case finally and seeing really what happened with the state police and the DA's office. They did a lot of dirty stuff. It's just really emotional, you know."
It’s also an emotional day for the brothers of the murder victim.
Patrick and Kevin Francke have always believed in Gable’s innocence and they’re happy to see him released.
“There’s no evidence. They don’t have anything on Frank. Not one single piece of evidence,” Kevin told FOX 12 Friday. “Through the appeals over the years, he has said I will give you hair samples, fingernail clippings, skin samples, blood samples, saliva tests. If you find anything, I’m guilty. And he’s done that willingly. He says, I’m not afraid, I wasn’t there. And by God, I believe him.”
After his release, Gable and Kevin Francke spoke on the phone for the first time in 12 years.
“Both of us cried like babies, but it was good to see his smiling face,” Kevin said of seeing the news footage of Gable’s release.
However, both Kevin and Patrick Francke are furious that the State of Oregon is filing an appeal to re-try Gable for the crime.
They said it’s a futile attempt to target an innocent man, and only delays bringing the real killer to justice.
“Which is why the DOJ should do the smart thing and the right thing and drop the appeal and reopen the investigation,” Kevin said.
“What I’m hopeful is, if this case finally gets back as an unsolved crime, that we’ll get an outside agency – the FBI, hopefully – to run an investigation and find out who promoted this murder,” Patrick told Fox 12 by phone Friday. “[The public] needs to know that this thing happened, that it was a travesty, it was wrong. And Frank Gable deserves to be re-numerated for the 29 years of his life.”
Gable’s release is in large part thanks to the Oregon Federal Public Defender’s Office, which has been working on his behalf for the last 12 years.
“Mr. Gable has expressed his deep gratitude to me, Mark Ahlemeyer, and Wendy Kunkel (and others from the Federal Public Defender office who contributed along the way) for investigating his case in depth, for believing in his innocence, and for pursuing justice for him over the course of the last decade. There were many hard days on this long journey,” Assistant Federal Public Defender Nell Brown said in a written statement. “He walks out into a very different world than the one he knew when he was last out of custody in 1989. He is looking forward – not looking back. He has already mastered use of an iPad and plans to take what life offers him as he always has—with a positive outlook and a sense of humor. He hopes to spend time fishing, hiking, and enjoying his freedom. …I am overjoyed that an innocent man will finally have his freedom.”
As a condition of his release, Gable will be under federal supervision while the State of Oregon’s appeal is pending.
Kevin Francke started a GoFundMe page to help support Gable’s transition to civilian life.
