PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges including encouraging child sexual abuse.
Randy Shefstad, 53, was sentenced Friday. On May 21, he pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
During this investigation, law enforcement learned that Shefstad used graphic and sexually explicit language to electronically communicate with four separate minor victims – in four different states – in 2017 and 2018 for the purposes of sexual gratification, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
BJ Park, Multnomah County deputy district attorney, said Shefstad sent videos and photos of himself engaging in sex acts with the underage victims. Park said he induced victims to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.
The victims were between the ages of 10 to 12 years old and they all had developmental disabilities, according to the district attorney’s office.
Investigators said one victim was “encountered and groomed” on a signing app.
The investigation began in October 2017 when the parents of a victim in Texas discovered the illicit content on their child’s phone.
Law enforcement in Texas used the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program to alert the Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team.
Investigators later discovered that Shefstad had downloaded and duplicated several hundred child pornography files depicting sexual assaults against children.
“The material Mr. Shefstad had in his possession was among some the most graphic and disturbing files of child pornography imaginable,” Park said. “The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office continues to work closely with law enforcement to identify people who view, share, download, upload or produce child pornography and to aggressively prosecute those individuals.”
