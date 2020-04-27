MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Good things happen when you help your wife, Levi Robinette knows.
After pulling an all-nighter to help her get used to night shift hours, Robinette and his son decided to get an energy drink from the Jackson’s Food Store in Ontario. Robinette walked out with his drink and $100,000 after he also decided to buy a $10 Scratch-it, lottery officials said.
Robinette said he was glad he stayed up to support his wife, who is also his manager at work.
“I figured it would be in my best interest to stay up,” Robinette said. “It really was!”
Robinette used some of his winnings to buy a motorcycle, but otherwise plans to save the money.
