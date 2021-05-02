PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon hit another grim milestone in the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority announced that 2,501 people have now died from COVID-19.
This comes as the state is in the middle of its fourth COVID-19 surge. Cases and hospitalization are nearing close to numbers the state saw in the fall of 2020.
"We are seeing an increase in cases across the state traced to multiple, different sources," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, an epidemiologist with OHA, said. "From social gatherings, attendance at bars and restaurants, workplace outbreaks, and about half of our cases aren't able to be traced to one known source because COVID is so widespread."
He said hospitalizations peaked in the fall at 584. On Sunday, the number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 is 345, and 76 are in intensive care.
OHA announced that three more people have died from the virus, which brought the state's death toll to more than 2,500. Oregon surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on December 4, 2020, nearly ten months into the pandemic. The state reached 2,000 deaths on February 5, 2021, just two months later. Since then, nearly three months have passed, and the additional 501 deaths show that the pace appears to have slowed.
Sidelinger is urging everyone to keep following health and safety protocols so these numbers don't keep increasing.
"Over these next few weeks, we need more Oregonians to join us. We need more Oregonians to make their appointment to get their vaccine, and doing that. We will see cases go back down," he said.
