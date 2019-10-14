Oregon may allow BYO food containers in stores, restaurants in move to curb plastic waste

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon could soon allow people to bring their own reusable food containers to grocery stores and restaurants in an attempt to cut down on plastic waste.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture says it currently does not allow people to bring their own plastic containers, but due to a growing interest from the public, they’re now looking into potentially changing that rule.
In August this year, the Oregon Department of Agriculture held an advisory committee meeting about allowing people to bring their own food containers to grocery stores. They say it will only happen if food safety concerns can be adequately addressed.
“Some of our main concerns when we’re addressing this issue is cross-contamination, both pathogens or allergens,” Isaak Stapleton, director for food safety and animal program at ODA, said. “So, a customer bringing in a container that isn’t fully clean and introducing some pathogen into that retail setting that could pass to other people.”
Northwest Grocery Association is also concerned about cross-contamination.
“Cross contamination is a huge risk that must be prevented,” the organizations said in a statement.
The organization says it would only support a voluntary program.
FOX 12 spoke with customers at an area Safeway store who said they really like the idea of using their own containers.
“I’ve often thought that that would be such a good idea, because often times, you transfer it from the one you get at the store to the one you get at home,” Susan Overcast said.
If passed, the rules could extend to restaurants, in addition to grocery stores.
“Or if you’re going to get takeout, you know, bring your own, that way you cut down on the Styrofoam or whatever.”
“I think it’s a fine idea, Catherine McAlister said. “Anything you can do to stop environmentally destroying the planet.”
Some customers, like McAlister, are working on cutting down their plastic waste and see this as a next step.
“I bring my own bag,” McAlister said.
The ODA says it is still very early in the process of allowing plastic containers. They say their next step will be drafting potential rules to see how this could work. They also plan to discuss what kinds of foods could be allowed in personal containers.
