SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Mayors across the state of Oregon met with the governor Monday to discuss several COVID-19 topics from vaccines to county risk levels.
The governor and the Oregon Health Authority presented the latest data to those mayors, but some said they were hoping for a lot more.
FOX 12 heard from a lot of these mayors over the past several months who have routinely said the state metrics are too strict. Some have even called on their city’s businesses to defy the governor’s orders.
Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam said that he was hoping Monday’s meeting would provide the data the governor has been using to prove that restaurants and gyms should remain closed.
But he said that it didn’t come.
He says he wants businesses in Sandy to be able to safely reopen to allow customers in while still doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“If they’re going to have such tough mandates come down on them while watching the big box stores and corporate America thrive, they deserve the evidence,” Pulliam said. “And we, us mayors, asked several times this morning, and the governor has had plenty of opportunities to present it. If she doesn’t have the evidence, she needs to allow these businesses to open and employees to go back to work.
Several other mayors said they also felt that their concerns were not heard Monday. They said they were hoping for more opportunities to be able to ask questions directly to the governor.
In the meeting, the governor thanked mayors for following her guidance and business owners for their sacrifices over the last 11 months.
But Pulliam told FOX 12 that he feels smaller, more rural cities are not being heard, and that didn’t change on Monday.
(2) comments
When has Kate listened to anyone, outside of what WA and CA does?
They will get exactly NOTHING done.
