Oregon men, including dad who left kids to inject meth, sentenced in separate cases for illegal gun possession

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three Oregon men have been sentenced in separate cases for illegally possessing firearms, including one man convicted of killing another man for spending the night with his girlfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Mitch Bryan Schoonover, 37, of Portland, Isaiah Holt, 32, also of Portland, and Jay Rodney Ferdig, 44, of Salem, are convicted felons. They were sentenced this month to time federal prison in separate cases, ranging from 18 months to 37 months.
Schoonover earlier this week was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Court documents say officers stopped Schoonover on Jan. 1 for a traffic violation, searched his vehicle, and found a .45-caliber pistol, a loaded magazine, and a clear glass pipe with methamphetamine reside inside.
In 2005, after learning that another man had spent the night with his girlfriend, Schoonover shot and killed that man at short range with a rifle, the attorney’s office says. Schoonover was previously convicted of first degree manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in state prison.
Ferdig, whose crime history spans more than two decades, was sentenced on Thursday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Ferdig and his fiancée on Aug. 2 last year were staying at a Salem motel with their kids, an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old. Court documents state the pair left the kids in the care of an extremely intoxicated cousin and went to a nearby park to inject methamphetamine. The kids wandered away from the cousin and a motel guest took both the kids inside for their protection and to prevent the 3-year-old from running into the street, the attorney’s office says.
Police found drug packaging on Ferdig’s person and a .22 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber, two boxes of ammunition, plastic bags with shards of methamphetamine, two digital scales, hypodermic needles, and a stun gun in his vehicle. The attorney’s office says Ferdig is prohibited from possessing a firearm after numerous felony convictions for assault, sex offenses, drug offenses, robbery, burglary, and other crimes.
Holt was sentenced on Thursday to just over three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for money laundering, drug trafficking, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
According to court documents, beginning in July 2016 and continuing until his arrest in April 2018, Holt used his association with a licensed marijuana producer in Portland to divert state-legal marijuana into the black market. He sold marijuana in-person to out-of-state customers traveling to Oregon and by mail to remote customers using the U.S. Postal Service, the attorney’s office says.
