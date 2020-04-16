PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Most can agree, trash dumped on the side of the road is a major eyesore. Unfortunately, neighbors might have to look at it a little longer right now.
Stephanie Rawson is the Solid Waste Cleanup and Enforcement Program Manager for Oregon Metro.
Rawson said the agency has four crews they send out to clean up illegally dumped trash in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. But right now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they have two.
“I was kind of worried we were going to get really far behind,” Rawson said.
Online data shows the average wait time if you report a dumping site is four business days right now. The same data shows the wait was about two days around this time last year.
“There’s been maybe a handful of folks who are frustrated, you know, it’s been longer than they had hoped, but once folks understand what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and that we’re responding as quickly as we can, folks have been really great,” Rawson said.
Rawson said what crews are doing right now isn’t all that different. Because of the nature of their job, she said practicing good hygiene is nothing new.
“So, we still don’t know what we’re going to find when we get there,” Rawson said. “We get some information, so we always have to be careful and expect that we’re going to find something that could potentially be hazardous to us, that if it’s household trash that’s been dumped, the person that dumped it could be sick.”
That means they’re used to wearing gloves, not touching their faces and sanitizing often.
“This situation just really kind of put a stronger spotlight on how important those kinds of procedures are,” Rawson said.
Rawson said it was also important to scale back crews for safety, even if it meant fewer people tackling more trash.
“What we see, the illegal dumping isn’t stopping,” Rawson said. “We also know that if materials stay dumped, it creates other health and environmental issues and we also know that if a dump site is not cleaned up relatively quickly then it just attracts more dumping.”
Rawson said if you get caught dumping trash illegally, you’re looking at a fine of up to $500, plus other fees.
She said also keep in mind, if you put a free item on the corner and it then rains, you’ve now illegally dumped trash. She asks people to manage those things and make sure they’re still useable. She also suggests if you can’t get rid of items properly during this time, just wait. She said you can also consider donating or turning to sites like Craigslist and Nextdoor to get rid of items.
To report any illegal dumping, you can call 503-234-3000 or click here.
