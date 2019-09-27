PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon judge is blocking a state-ordered surgery for a 13-year-old girl with liver cancer, according to the teen’s mother, who calls the decision a victory.
Christine Gale says her goal is to keep her daughter away from surgery, claiming the teenager’s life depends on it.
“The judge had finally seen the truth in what really lies before us. It feels so good, going from such a dark cloud for so long, wondering if you’ll ever see that ray of sunshine again…it was a huge blessing,” Kylee Dixon’s mother, Christine Gale, said.
Gale said it feels like she finally won a small battle in the fight to save her daughter Kylee’s life.
“I love my daughter with all my heart,” Gale said.
Kylee Dixon (13) was supposed to have a state-ordered surgery today, but in the eleventh hour the procedure was blocked by a judge. It’s a victory for her mom, claiming that surgery puts her daughter at risk. She says she can prove Kylee isnt dying, but healing. Story @ 10 #fox12 pic.twitter.com/iwfZUe9za2— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 28, 2019
13-year-old Kaylee has a rare form of liver cancer, but her mother says traditional treatment at the hospital was unsuccessful. Instead, she wanted to try non-invasive, natural medicine like CBD oil.
“I knew I could get her feeling better if I could give her that chance. She was fighting I wanted to fight as long as she was,” Gale said.
The mother says the medicine worked and Kaylee started feeling better. Christine says the two were desperate to avoid the recommended surgery, that’s when the mother and daughter went on the run, leaving the state.
Christine and Kylee were tracked down in Nevada by police and the FBI, eventually landing Christine in jail and Kylee in protective custody.
“They had no right to take my daughter and do what they’ve done, literally kidnapping her,” Gale said.
Now, the fight to stop that surgery continues for Christine, who claims the procedure could do more harm than good.
“That’s what’s in it for me, is knowing my daughter can live, and I can prove it. And, I can prove that she’s doing one hundred times better than how she was doing in that hospital. The scans show nothing but improvement,” Gale said.
With the procedure now delayed, the mother says, she’ll now get the chance to tell their side of the story in court.
“What’s in it for them? We’re going to find out. What’s in it for me? My daughter’s life,” Gale said.
Gale says an emergency hearing is now scheduled for next Friday, Oct. 4. She says she’s bringing in her own team of medical experts to help prove her claims that Kylee’s tumor is shrinking and surgery is not needed.
FOX 12 contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services about Kylee’s case. Here is their statement from spokesperson Jake Sunderland:
"The Oregon Department of Human Services takes the safety and well-being of children very seriously. DHS is obligated to comply with court orders, and any actions DHS may take in regard to this child will be focused on the child’s safety and well-being. DHS has requirements to protect the safety and health of the children in our care, as well as their personal information. While we appreciate the community’s support for the child, we are not able to share information."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.