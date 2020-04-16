TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon mother is sharing her story of her battle against COVID-19.
Cayse Blankenship says she was quarantined for several days and separated from her kids while fighting the virus.
She says her symptoms started as runny nose. She thought it was allergies, but in a matter of hours, she was in a hospital bed and having trouble breathing.
Blankenship works in healthcare, where she says they are screened four times a day for symptoms. She went to work on March 28, was tested in the morning, and everything was okay. She says as the day went on, she got a runny nose and then tightening in her chest.
“I went to my manager and I was like, okay I have this runny nose and my chest feels really heavy all of the sudden, within the last 30 minutes,” Blankenship said.
A friend of mine is sharing her story, a fight she won against #covid19.
She was sent home and on the way her symptoms got much worse. She called her doctor and explained what was going on.
“I don’t have a fever, but I have this cough and I can’t stop, I can’t catch my breath,” Blankenship told the doctor.
He suggested she go get tested for COVID-19. Once she got to the hospital, she says she began to feel even worse and was put on oxygen and was sent to another hospital where she was tested. At first, she says they thought it was just an upper respiratory infection, but needed to wait on test results, which would take 24-hours.
Blankenship went home and her kids were quarantined elsewhere with family members. The next day she got the results, that she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I wasn’t really scared for me,” Blankenship said. “...I went to work that day, I was, you know, with my kids the day before.”
Blankenship spent several days quarantined away from her kids, the only visit she had was through the window. Blankenship says getting any sleep was tough, and when she thought it was all over, the virus surged back for a second round.
“The sixth day I was feeling great, I was like, that sucked, but six days almost exactly to the T and on the seventh day, I ended back in the ER,” Blankenship said.
She is now healthy and has gone symptom free without any medication. Her kids are back home and she is now easing back into work life. She adds she is now ready to help in the fight against the virus any way she can.
“I’m ready to help, I signed up to donate plasma, but you have to be approved for it first,” Blankenship said.
She is waiting to hear if that is something she can do. She adds if anyone suspects they may have symptoms of the virus to reach out to their doctors office, saying it doesn’t hurt to ask questions to try and catch the virus early.
