MADRAS, OR (KPTV) - A woman is suing a central Oregon McDonald’s restaurant for $1.5 million, claiming her teen was badly burned after being served a cup of water that was too hot.
The suit filed by Shirelle Thomas in Multnomah County Circuit Court last week says the 14-year-old girl suffered “partial thickness burns” to her abdomen, groin, buttocks and inner thighs.
The suit doesn’t say if the girl spilled the water on herself or if someone spilled it on her at the Madras McDonald’s in July last year. It also doesn’t specify the water temperature.
FOX 12 reached out to a McDonald's spokesperson Tuesday for comment regarding the suit. The spokesperson referred to a statement from owner Paul Rodby.
"The health and safety of our crew and customers are a top priority," Rodby said. "At this time, we will not comment further on pending litigation."
Thomas in her lawsuit is seeking $10,000 in medical bills and related expenses, $50,000 in future expenses and $1.5 million for pain and suffering.
