Oregon music venues ask for updated guidance from Gov. Brown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Live music and events have been conspicuously absent during the pandemic, and Oregon venue owners say the past year has been a struggle.
Under the state's re-opening guidelines, concert halls and other indoor entertainment venues are technically allowed to be open, but physical distancing and capacity requirements have made that nearly impossible.
"Venues need to operate at 75% of their capacity or above, or they're pretty much losing money," said Jim Brunberg, founder and co-owner of Mississippi Studios and Revolution Hall.
Both venues have remained closed throughout the pandemic.
"It's just been a year of heartbreak, really," said Brunberg. "Revolution Hall, the only activity going on over there is to go around and scrape spiderwebs off the walls and to stay in touch with people who are holding tickets to shows that have been rescheduled."
The same is true for many, if not most Portland area venues.
Limited to 50% capacity even in low-risk counties, they've been asking the Governor's office for guidance on when they might be able to resume larger live events.
"We're seeing some science where some venues elsewhere, particularly overseas are operating very safely, very well, with just masked audiences," said Robyn Williams, Executive Director of Portland5 Centers for the Arts.
A letter to the Governor signed by two dozen venues and related organizations asks her to consider allowing full capacity at venues in low-risk counties where vaccine is available to everyone, and an accelerated schedule for indoor venues to reach full capacity.
A spokesperson for the Governor said she is considering expanding capacity for indoor venues, but did not provide a timeline for when such a decision might be made.
(1) comment
Guidance from Brown. Ha ha ha ha haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.