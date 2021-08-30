Oregon National Guard members deploy to Portland area hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This week Oregon National Guard members are deploying to Portland area hospitals to help with the surge in COVID patients.
About 300 airmen were called to help over the weekend.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced earlier this month she’d be deploying up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard members to help with logistics and things like COVID testing to support hospital operations and alleviate some of that burden from the hospital workers.
Monday more than 1,100 people were hospitalized with COVID across Oregon.
Only 6% of ICU beds were available and 7% of non-ICU beds statewide.
"It feels good to see that I’m helping make a difference versus just kind of feeling helpless and seeing my community around me not doing so great," Robert Pena, a surveillance technician with the 116th Air Control Squad, said.
He just finished helping with wildfires in the state when the next day he was called on for this mission.
"It's busy, it’s like a busy time to be in the guard but it’s also the most helpful you’ll ever feel being in the guard because you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing what you’re here for," he said.
Providence hospitals will see their first deployments of guard members in the Portland area this week, including 90 at Providence Portland and 90 at Providence St. Vincent.
They’ll be doing non-clinical jobs, everything from helping at entrances to transporting patients to cleaning rooms. We’re told caregivers are grateful for that help.
Kaiser is expecting about 70 guard members to soon be working at its hospitals.
There are already many working at hospitals in southern Oregon after the governor deployed about 500 members a week and a half ago.
"It has been hard, but it shows us that we work together that we’re airmen, we’re soldiers, we come from the communities we live in, work in, grew up in and our desire is to serve and protect those communities. This is a way we get to do it so I’m thankful," Col. David Unruh with the 142nd Wing said.
You might remember that the Oregon National Guard does have members who work in the medical field, but the governor said many of them are already busy working for their civilian employers like hospitals and other healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.