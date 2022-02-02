PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a hundred Oregon National Guard members were deployed to Poland to support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. The organization includes the United States, Canada, and several western European nations, all working together to provide collective security against the Soviet Union.

On Jan. 2, about 120 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers were sent to Poland as part of the Operation Atlantic Resolve, the same mission as guard members who returned at the end of last month.

FOX 12 spoke with Cody Comerford on what the mission entails. He is back home after nearly nine months in Bemowo Piskie, Poland. Comerford is a troop commander for the Oregon National Guard and a part of the 130 soldiers formally mobilized in April 2021 in Albany.

"Over there we conducted many field exercises, many NATO live fire shoots with our allies, not just the Polish, but with Croatia, Romania," Comerford said. "That's how we supported each other."

Comerford said he is happy to be home, and has confidence in the 120 guard members deployed to Poland on Jan. 2 to support the same Atlantic Resolve Mission.

"The opportunity to do these types of missions is once in a lifetime out there, so the fact that we got to do it twice, and more soldiers from Oregon get to go do that, is pretty cool and pretty rewarding for them as well," he said. "There's always concern when you leave home, but I think they're safe where they are at."

Report: US troops heading to Poland, Germany and Romania President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

That mission to support NATO partners in Poland comes amid a fear of a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The Pentagon announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden formally approved the deployment of 3,000 US troops to Poland, Germany and Romania to strengthen NATO countries in Eastern Europe, as tens of thousands of Russian troops gather along Ukraine's border.

John Hughel, a public affairs specialist for the Oregon National Guard, said the deployment of guard members is not a part of the president's mobilization, but rather was a scheduled rotation. However, he said guard members will play an active role with NATO partners in Poland.

"It's feeding into some of the deterrence mission we have going on, especially now with the troop buildups along the Ukrainian border. Tensions in NATO are picking back up," Hughel said.

The guard members mobilized on Jan. 2 are assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment.