(KPTV) – Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden is just days away, and Capitol security is top of mind.
Joining security efforts will be some of the Oregon National Guard. About 26,000 National Guard troops total are expected to go to Washington, D.C.
FOX 12 spoke with one of the members who packed her bags Thursday night.
Thirty Oregon national guardsmen will board a plane to head east Friday morning.
While the tone and emotion surrounding this year's presidential inauguration is different than years past, National Guard Sergeant Alicha Smoot says the mission hasn't changed.
“Safe to say it's been a busy year,” Sgt. Smoot told FOX 12. “Just in this recent past year, it seems I’m more in uniform than I am in civilian clothes.”
She’s getting ready for her third state active duty orders in the last 12 months.
After fighting wildfires, and getting called to the riots in Portland, Sgt. Smoot of Eugene is now heading to D.C. to provide additional security around the Capitol.
“It’s an actual returning mission for us, it starts out as a volunteer mission which is something that I definitely volunteered for because it’s one of those great opportunities to be a part of history,” she said.
Sgt. Smoot says her guard company takes volunteers every presidential inauguration to help support law enforcement agencies in D.C.
And while the Capitol riot last Wednesday has heightened everyone's attention to safety, she says the mission – to protect citizens and property – is no different.
“The past current events is unfortunate, but it really hasn’t changed our mission or our mindset because we’re always prepared for any event to happen, it’s what we’re trained to do.”
Sgt. Smoot told FOX 12 she's looking forward to the experience for herself and some new guardsmen on the team.
The 30 guardsmen will be in D.C. for about two weeks.
(2) comments
we could have used them here in Portland for the last 6-7 months, but no, riots and destruction by the left-wing is perfectly fine.
'Oregon National Guard troops heading to Washington, D.C. for Presidential Inauguration' <><> So there are already 15 - 20,000 fully armed NG troops already in DC, not to mention the secret service, FBI and ATF. And now Kate the tyrant is going to send a few NG troops into the mix as well? Why? All this is doing is to increase the chances of a false flag or black swan event. Somebody in this mix will have an itchy trigger finger, and if that happens, what will happen will make Kent State look like a Sunday picnic and a walk in the park.
