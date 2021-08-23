MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – The Delta Variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in Oregon and across the country, and hospitals are getting closer to reaching full capacity.
Due to the surge, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has authorized up to 1,500 national guard members to help hospitals across the state. So far, there are at least 500 soldiers activated.
Specialist Tyler Armstrong is one of 75 guard members serving at Asante Medford.
"We have multiple jobs here like guys watching patients," Armstrong said. "They're also stocking all the equipment for all the rooms that need restock. They're following people around and helping people where they're guided to, so it's really nice to see it kind of all play out like that."
For him, this hits close to home because he's also from Southern Oregon.
"It makes you feel good, you know, you're getting thanked all the time; they're super helpful. To have people here helping them because they're very short-staffed and they've got a lot going on," he said. "Kind of a big workload for what they have."
Guard members were deployed to more than 20 hospitals across the state.
"It's a need, you know, we have to come and do this job that we're called to do," he said. "So we're going to do it."
Armstrong said that Asante Medford is low on staff and resources. He said he's glad the guard can help fill these critical roles.
"The hospitals are really understaffed, and there is an overwork for these people that handle. So the lack of staff they have is making that difficult for them. Us being here is really helping them out and helping us fight through what's going on," he said.
And although the activation was short notice, he said it's worth it to be able to help.
"People understand when you get down to explain it," Armstrong said. "Everyone knows what's going on with COVID, and so when they hear that's what you're going for, most people understand that this is something that you're going to have to go and do."
The current orders for guard members extend through September 30th, but that could change depending on the need.
