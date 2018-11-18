PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New stories of survival and selflessness are coming out of the California fires.
One is from an Oregon doctor who recently moved to northern California. In an instant, he went from trying to escape the fire to staying and helping patients – including a new mother – at what would be a makeshift hospital.
David Russell is used to helping people. He is a native Oregonian and now-pediatrician who moved last year to Paradise, California – but he never expected to be looking out at big flames.
“They said, ‘Let’s evacuate the whole hospital, code black, code black. Everybody to the ER,’” Russell said.
The flames surrounded the town in minutes. Russell’s family – his parents, wife and kids – had already evacuated.
They left when they saw the thick, black smoke, thinking Russell would be right behind them.
“I could tell from his voice that things were really tense and tight for him up there and at one point in time he said, ‘Dad, this is really bad. I love you guys,’” said Russell’s father, Tom.
Russell was stuck in traffic and low on gas. He decided to abandon his truck and make a run for it.
“Running about 30 yards down the road, came upon an ambulance with its back doors open a paramedic at the foot of the stretcher and inside a patient saying, ‘Hey, get me out, get me out, the ambulance is on fire,” said Russell.
On its way out, the ambulance was literally melting in the flames – a new mother inside.
Her cesarean section left the lower half of her body numb. She couldn’t move and was making what she thought her last phone call would be.
“I said goodbye to my husband and just told him to tell our kids I love them and that I was sorry. I’m sorry I wouldn't be there. It was very, very hard,” said mother Heather Roebuck.
Russell stopped, helping emergency crews get her and other patients inside the garage of a home nearby.
What happened next was nothing short of amazing.
Russell, along with nurses and EMTs, became stand-in firefighters – saving the home completely, all while their patients were kept safe inside.
“One of them said, ‘Can you help me, can you help me’ and I said, ‘Sorry, I’m just trying to help the house from burning down,’” he said.
And when the biggest flames retreated, everyone made it out safely together.
“We were driving out, all the houses burning along the road and then we got to the place where the edge of the fire was. It was blue sky, it was like you’re out of the bad dream almost except the bad dream is real,” Russell said.
Russell said he has a baby on the way – his third child – and this was all a surreal experience for him.
Though the hospital is not operational in Paradise right now, he and other staff will be helping out in and around Chico, California.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.