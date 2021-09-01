Oregon native waits to return to New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon native, who now lives in New Orleans, is stuck in Portland after she came here to visit right before Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast.
Shannon Foley says it’s tough watching what’s going on in New Orleans from Portland. With the power going out, there’s a concern about keeping in contact with people there.
Foley says he grew up in Portland and moved to New Orleans about seven years ago. She says she came out here for a wedding recently but then got stuck and can’t fly back right now.
From what she understands because she lives in the French Quarter, which is on the highest ground, her place is ok. There are widespread power outages, food, water, and gas shortages, and other major issues throughout Louisiana.
She says there’s a strong sense of community in New Orleans and from what she’s seeing on social media people are helping each other.
"People with generators are helping other people out so they can charge their phones and contact their loved ones. Restaurants are putting out free food and cooking for everybody and anybody that has extra food they're giving it to the homeless. And everyone's reaching out and making sure they that everyone has what they need,” Foley, said.
She also feels it's important to focus on other areas, not just major cities impacted by catastrophic storms like this. Foley isn't sure when she'll be able to return to New Orleans.
