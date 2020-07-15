PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Wednesday confirmed four additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 247.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, raising the state’s total count to 13,081. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 24
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 2
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 12
- Douglas: 4
- Jackson: 9
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 9
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 15
- Marion: 38
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 59
- Polk: 4
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 27
- Union: 4
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 50
- Yamhill: 6
All four deaths reported on Wednesday involved people with underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 244th COVID-19-related death involved a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14 at St. Charles Medical Center.
Oregon’s 245th COVID-19-related death involved a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 6 at his home.
Oregon’s 246th COVID-19-related death involved an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 11 and died on June 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 247th COVID-19-related death involved a 61-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on June 28 and died on July 12 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas.
Health officials on Wednesday noted that the death f a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died on May 5 was accidentally reported twice — once in the May 7 press release as Oregon’s 120th death, and again in the May 8 press release as Oregon’s 124th death. The total number of deaths on Wednesday was amended to reflect this change.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
