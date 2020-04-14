SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said at a press conference on Tuesday that Oregon isn’t quite ready to open its economy again and stressed the need to do more COVID-19 testing and follow-up.
According to Oregon Health Authority, there are about 7,000 people a week being tested right now for COVID-19. The agency says its goal is to double that number.
OHA says the state has gradually but sustainably increased its testing capacity. So far, the focus has been primarily on those who have symptoms, but that has recently expanded to include people who have mild symptoms and are recovering at home, according to health officials.
About five percent of those tested in Oregon are positive for COVID-19, and that’s been holding steady, according to OHA. Health officials now hope to expand testing to include people who aren’t sick.
“We know that many people don't have symptoms,” Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said. “And that's why we're working across the state to develop a strategy that will look surveillance to see how widespread is this, and that could be with doing testing of samples of asymptomatic people because we know they are one of the ways the disease is spread.”
Along with testing capabilities, the state is trying to increase its case tracking contact tracing, which is trying to identify and isolate people who have been in contact with people who have tested positive. Oregon Health Authority says it is in the process of trying to hire more people to do that work.
At the press conference on Tuesday, Brown listed some key requirements for restarting public life. On Monday, the states of Oregon, Washington and California announced they would form a pact to best identify a path for restarting public life and reopening businesses.
