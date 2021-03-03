Oregon non-profit steps up to link community and foster families

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the pandemic hit Oregon it had a great impact on a many people across the state, that included the foster care system. The Oregon non-profit Every Child Oregon saw a need to step in and help. The organization did so in a big way.
“They weren’t going to be able to do as many direct services because, etcetera. It really put us in the position of what is ours to do and how can we mobilize community, because that is kind of our m-o to help to respond to this,” Executive Director of Every Child Oregon, Brooke Gray said.
Every Child Oregon created an online platform, called My NeighbOR, that links community donors to foster families who may be in need during the pandemic. It is critical work as some families were being reunited and others adjusting to a new normal and need supports.
Over the last year more than 4,000 neighbors stepped up to help across the state donate everything from groceries to schools supplies to furniture in some cases. The donations topped $223,000.
“It is not just send a check to ‘x organization,’ it is like while you are at the store these are the grocery that this family needs and could you purchase them and we will drop them off,” Gray said.
Samantha Nelson and her family are one of the ones helped by My NeighbOR.
“It felt pretty good to know that there were people out there that would help us,” Nelson said.
Her story is one of addiction and recovery. Nelson says her kids were in the foster care system. She has since turned her life around and the family is now back together. She says the support from the community has been tremendous.
“A lot of people are scared to ask for help, but you know sometimes you have to in order to succeed in life,” Nelson said,
She adds through the program her kids were able to get things like school supplies and some furniture to help get them all back on their feet. She says when she is able she hopes to pay it forward and help another family.
“When I really get on my feet and you know just to give back to the community that really gave to us,” Nelson said.
For more information at Every Child Oregon and the My NeighbOR program: https://everychildoregon.org/
