PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Come January, an Oregon nonprofit will take over managing Ride to Care, the transportation program for people on the Oregon Health Plan.
Some of the problems surrounding Ride to Care have been OHP members not getting picked up one time for medical appointments, or at all.
The FOX 12 Investigators also heard concerns from transportation providers claiming they’re not getting paid.
The FOX 12 Investigators have now learned the non-profit CareOregon will be more heavily involved with Ride to Care and they want to hear concerns from providers.
For some background, Ride to Care is provided by Health Share of Oregon, a coordinated care organization that serves OHP members.
For about the last year, Health Share has contracted with a local company called GridWorks to operate it.
A communications manager for Health Share has told FOX 12 the ride confusion and issues usually start at GridWorks’ dispatch center.
But starting in January, Health Share has asked a nonprofit that provides health plan services for low-income Oregonians to handle the Ride to Care contract, including managing the direct relationship with Gridworks.
But before CareOregon takes on more responsibility, transportation providers told FOX 12 the nonprofit is planning on holding listening sessions with them to hear their concerns.
Providers have told FOX 12 in the past what some of what those concerns are.
“Often times when they go pick up these clients, these members, they’ve often been waiting for an hour to get to their appointments and it’s just a huge scheduling nightmare,” Joseph Trybon, President of AJ Medical Transportation said. “It’s logistically, it’s just not coordinated very well.”
A Spokesperson for CareOregon sent FOX 12 a statement confirming the listening statements.
As part of CCO 2.0, Health Share has asked that CareOregon administer the NEMT benefit (among a number of other OHP benefits), starting January 1, 2020. These listening sessions are intended to give us information about what is going well so that we can keep it in place, and what needs improvement so that we can focus on making those improvements. Our primary focus is the health and safety of our members and we want to make sure that high quality NEMT services are available when members need them.
A communications manager for Health Share said CareOregon being more heavily involved with Ride to Care has nothing to do with some of the issues below, writing the information below through email.
Over the past year, Health Share has worked to refine its organizational structure in order to align with and achieve the goals of the Oregon Health Authority’s 2020 – 2024 CCO contract (called CCO 2.0). That includes working closely with CareOregon to administer the Ride to Care contract, including managing the direct relationship with the program’s vendor, GridWorks, starting January 1, 2020.
Through this transition, Health Share will work to improve the overall experience of the Ride to Care program for members, transportation providers, health care facilities, and community stakeholders.
As a first step, CareOregon is meeting transportation providers in August. Through these meetings, we’ll listen and take constructive feedback on improving provider satisfaction.
GridWorks has said their highest priority is the health and safety of the people who count on Ride to Care for transportation and they’re continually working to improve non-emergency medical transportation for both patients and drivers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.