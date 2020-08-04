SALEM, OR (KPTV)- Oregon is now in compliance with the Real ID Act.
Starting in Oct. 2021, travelers who don’t have a passport will need to have an enhanced driver’s license to get on an airplane or a secure federal facility, such as a military base.
Originally, the Real ID Act was set to take into effect in Oct. but due to the pandemic, lawmakers were prompted push it back a year.
Standard driver license and ID card will continue to be valid for domestic air travel and other secure federal locations until Oct. 2021. After that date, Oregonian driver’s licenses and ID cards will continue to be valid for everything it currently is valid for.
To get additional information about the Real ID option, visit: Oregon.gov/RealID.
What? Oregon hasn't fixed a thing but for some reason they are ok. I don't understand!
Only took years to be in compliance after the majority of states finished years ago.
