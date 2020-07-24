PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon nurse is sharing her thoughts as the state’s COVID-19 case count on Friday topped 16,000 cases, with health officials reporting 396 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths.
Hannah Doughty, a nurse at OHSU, has been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic. She says her unit was converted to a COVID-19 wing in the ICU and she has worked with coronavirus patients since. She says it has been a difficult adjustment to their new normal, and for a while, no one knew what to expect when working with the patients.
Doughty says it was scary coming to work for a little bit, but now, most doctors and nurses know what to expect when they arrive.
Doughty says she’s never seen a single virus cause so many complications in patients, and that a portion of them don’t even have underlying conditions.
Many times, by the time COVID-19 patients make it to the ICU, they’re already intubated and won’t even know they have the virus, according to Doughty. She says it’s breaking the news to their families that is the difficult part, and with cases increasing in Oregon, she says it’s important that people listen to health officials and not just look at the mortality rate.
“It’s just really important to remember as a whole what brings us joy and positivity and quality in our lives, and COVID-19 affects a lot of that just beyond life or death,” Doughty said. “And it’s really important to do these simple things to keep that quality in every area we can.”
Doughty says some patients recover from coronavirus, but others never do. She says she also can’t imagine when or if things will ever go back to normal. She says she thinks it’s important for people to keep up with the ever-changing information regarding COVID-19, to wear a mask, and to practice social distancing.
