Oregon Nurses Association proposes new policies to retain employees

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - As the health care staffing shortage continues to impact the state of Oregon, the Oregon Nurses Association is proposing new policies to better retain its employees.

The Oregon Employment Department says health care has consistently had the most vacancies of any industry in the state since 2013, the pandemic burn out and vaccine mandates have only made things worse.

One of the policies proposed by ONA during a meeting Thursday includes asking hospitals to pause their plans of returning to operating at maximum capacity. This comes as 60 percent of nurses at OHSU indicated they are considering leaving the profession entirely, that's according to Matt Calzia, a registered nurse and member of ONA.

Calzia also called for hospitals to honor meal and rest breaks for nurses and to stop relying on traveling nurses to meet demand. He says they instead need to turn their attention to retaining existing nursing staff at hospitals or otherwise risk perpetuating a cycle of them leaving their jobs to become travel nurses for better pay.

"In Oregon, we are seeing 30 percent of the nursing staff in some hospitals are made up of traveling nurses. In others, turn over is high. The majority of a unit might be composed of traveling nurses during some shifts," Calzia said. "All hospital systems must be planning for how we can ween ourselves off travel nurses, and turn those resources over to retention pay, incentives for existing staff, and improving the hospital environment."

ONA is also calling on the Oregon Legislature to expand the Oregon Wellness Program to include a provision of mental health services for nurses. They are asking for $1.8 million bi-annually to support the expansion.

ONA also called upon Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority to create a commission to engage in a systemic review of the state's overall healthcare staffing models in order to strengthen them.

Thursday's meeting also addressed the upcoming deadline - Oct. 18 - for all nurses in Oregon to get vaccinated. Lynda Pond, the President of ONA, says losing just one more nurse because of the mandate will cause an ever greater strain on the state's healthcare system.