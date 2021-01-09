Oregon nurses call on Providence to provide basic COVID-19 safety measures for healthcare staff, patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Nurses Association held a Care-A-Van rally Saturday afternoon.
The rally comes on the heels of that COVID-19 outbreak at Providence Portland Medical Center that infected 49 health care workers and patients.
ONA says it’s demanding that Providence provides necessary COVID-19 safety measures for health care workers and patients. Since June of last year, nurses at Providence say they’ve been working without a comprehensive COVID-19 safety agreement.
More than 150 nurses and community members participated in Saturday’s rally.
They say they’re protesting Providence management’s refusal to agree to basic COVID-19 protections like timely exposure notifications, adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), access to COVID-19 testing, pandemic leave and frontline worker input on coronavirus issues.
“I’m hoping that it raises Providence awareness that nurses are still very concerned. The things we have been telling them the last ten months are still top of mind for all of us,” Kim Martin with ONA. “We just want to keep our patients safe, ourselves safe, and our families safe.”
Nurses say they have been asking the hospital to provide these necessary safety measures since the initial protections expired on May 31, 2020.
FOX 12 reached out to Providence for comment but have yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.