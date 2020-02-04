SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state's top election officials, along with officials from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice, held a news conference in Salem Tuesday to discuss what they are doing to make sure the state's 2020 elections are safe.
At the news conference, officials addressed topics ranging from foreign influence in U.S. elections, to voter ballot fraud, vote buying, and civil rights violations.
They also addressed the situation in Iowa, saying they needed to know more about what went wrong.
One thing that officials were adamant about is that vote-by-mail is the right thing to do, saying it was safer and more secure than mobile app technology and other technologies some states use to count ballots.
"We've been doing this for over 20 years now, and there's a lot fewer places that someone could get in and target our elections. I've only got 38 places in the state that I have secure," said Stephen Trout, State Elections Director.
Those 38 places include the 36 counties plus two servers, one in Salem and the other in Baker County.
While officials said there was a lot they can do to subvert possible threats, they also said every American and every Oregonian needs to do his or her part to protect democracy by not falling prey to disinformation.
The state, along with county elections officials and the Department of Justice, is holding a symposium Wednesday on how to respond to possible election threats.
Officials stress, though, that there are no known threats here in Oregon right now.
