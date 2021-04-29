PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – County officials across Oregon have sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown asking her to reconsider COVID restrictions. Most of those officials are commissioners, including in Clackamas and Washington counties. No Multnomah County officials signed the letter.
The letter says officials understand the importance of hospital capacity, but that Oregon has reached a point where people most prone to serious illness have been vaccinated and that a new COVID-19 case does not carry the same weight as it did in the fall before we had access to vaccines.
It reads shutting down restaurants while the virus continues to spread elsewhere won’t work. That businesses have proven their ability to operate safely and that between that and vaccinations, we can get to the other side of the pandemic.
FOX 12 spoke with the executive chef at Olympia Provisions who says they’ve learned to be flexible with back and forth restrictions and that luckily they won’t have too much issue this time around.
“Thankfully the building we’re in is allowing us to open up more seating outside on the other side of the building so we don’t have to lose any staff or do any actual shutdowns because we still have lots of outdoor seating,” said Katie Roe.
She said she thinks that minimizing potential exposure right now while people are getting their shots will help with COVID cases while we wait for everyone to get vaccinated.
