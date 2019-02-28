SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Thursday signed the first-ever statewide mandatory rent control measure, drawing attention from across the nation.
Brown, a Democrat, said Senate Bill 608 will provide "some immediate relief to Oregonians struggling to keep up with rising rents and a tight rental market."
Landlords are now limited to increases once per year that cannot exceed 7 percent plus inflation, with a few exceptions, including newer developments.
Andy Mangels lives in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood and says he has seen his fair share of seemingly random rent increases, and has been forced to make hard decisions.
“Just a couple months ago, my landlord raised my rent 113-percent,” Mangels said. “So, this was a bill that hit close to home for myself and my husband, we’ve been living in my apartment for 31 years.”
The new law also ends no cause evictions for many tenants.
Many say a lack of affordable housing has further worsened the homeless crisis, something the governor promises to tackle.
“The housing shortage has caused Oregonians to face major challenges,” Brown said. “At least 14,000 experienced homelessness for at least a day in 2017.”
But not all low-income people think the new rent control law is the best solution.
Sue Baumgardner says she pays $850 dollars a month for a small apartment, and that a 7-percent rent increase would still be difficult to swing.
“This rent control, it wouldn’t help us at all,” Baumgardner said. “I’m on disability. And survivor benefit from the military. I get $1,300 a month, and three-fourths of that goes to rent.”
Most republicans in the legislature voted against the bill, and a group called Multifamily Northwest had opposed the new law, saying it would be devastating to the state’s rental housing industry.
The group represents property owners who rent 200,000 apartments and homes in Oregon and released a statement regarding the bill on their website.
“We expect the state of Oregon to start monitoring the impact,” the statement reads. “We also expect lawmakers to stay steady on the 7 percent cap. And we expect lawmakers to turn their attention now to evidence-based ways to make housing more affordable.”
But for those in favor of the rent control law, they say it’s just the beginning.
“It’s historic, it’s something I think we’ll see all over the country soon and to be here at the flash point is pretty exciting,” Mangels said.
New York has a statewide rent control law, but cities can choose whether to participate. California restricts the ability of cities to impose rent control. Last November, voters defeated a ballot initiative that would have overturned that law.
The law in Oregon goes into effect immediately.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation & Associated Press. All rights reserved.
