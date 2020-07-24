PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is not in the clear when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and State Medical Director Dean Sidelinger.
“Oregon remains on a troubling trajectory, but Oregonians are fighting back against the virus,” Allen said.
If the current transmission rate continues, new daily infections would rise to around 1,600 infections a day by mid-August, according to OHA.
“Not all of these infections will be diagnosed, with the model showing about 23% will come to our attention,” Sidelinger said.
OHA leaders said from the beginning, they’ve known there are more people out there with COVID-19.
“For our modeling results, we take the test we’ve done here in Oregon, the positive tests, the negative tests, individuals who were hospitalized, to try and determine how many people in Oregon currently have the disease and based on that, how they could infect others,” Sidelinger said.
But they said if Oregonians continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large groups, they could limit known and unknown cases.
“This model shows starting at July 17 and continuing for the next month, estimated new infections would decrease to about 600 infections a day by Aug. 13,” Sidelinger said. “Again, only some of those coming to the attention of public health.”
In a worst case scenario, cases could shoot up with nearly 4,000 new cases a day, according to OHA.
“We have a choice based on these projections,” Sidelinger said. “Do we want to work together to get COVID-19 under control, or do we want to keep seeing numbers rise and see our state move toward uncontrolled spread?"
