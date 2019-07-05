PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon organization is among the recipients of $1.6 million in grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help preserve African-American history.
The grants were announced Friday for 22 sites and organizations across the country.
The Oregon Black Pioneers Corporation was selected to receive grant funding.
“This 26-year-old organization is dedicated to preserving the history of African Americans in the state, telling stories that are often elusive in traditional narratives, and educating the public through research, oral presentations, exhibits, and publications,” according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund's executive director, Brent Leggs, says the recipients "shine a light on once lived stories and black culture."
Grants are given across four categories: Capacity building, project planning, capital, and programming and interpretation.
This year's awardees also include the home of Negro League Baseball phenom Satchel Paige; the Emmett Till Memorial Commission; 'The Forum' in Chicago's Bronzeville and more.
Follow these links for more on the Oregon Black Pioneers Corporation and the National Trust for Historic Preservation grants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
