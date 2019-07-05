FILE - In this Thursday, May 19, 2016 file photo, Rev. Paul Gordon Carter, manager of the Harriet Tubman Home, leads a tour at the historic site in Auburn, N.Y. More than $1.6 million in grants are going to 22 sites and organizations to help preserve black history. The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the grants Friday, July 5, 2019, during the 25th annual Essence Festival in New Orleans. The trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund's executive director, Brent Leggs, says the recipients "shine a light on once lived stories and Black culture." (AP Photo/Mike Groll)