Oregon OSHA cites Albany frozen foods plant after workers tested positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon OSHA has cited National Frozen Foods in Albany for failing to implement physical distancing measures to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19.
The citation stems from an inspection launched April 20 in response to multiple complaints about the facility, which products frozen fruits and vegetables, Oregon OSHA says. The citation carries a proposed penalty of $2,000.
Multiple workers at National Frozen Foods previously tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the processing area of the facility to close. The facility later reported that 34 positive COVID-19 tests were associated with it and said it was working with health officials to reopen.
Under a state executive order aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are required to maintain physical distancing policies to keep workers at least six feet apart, Oregon OSHA said.
“The practice at National Frozen Foods ran counter to those requirements, according to Oregon OSHA’s inspection, which included interviews of employees,” according to the government office.
Oregon OSHA says the company allowed 18 employees stationed at frozen packaging lines nine at a time during the day and swing shifts to work at a distance of two to four feet from each other.
The company allowed this to continue after multiple employees who worked on the packaging lines tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oregon OSHA. Oregon OSHA’s inspection centered on the position of employees and related operations involving packaging conveyor lines on the west side of the facility.
