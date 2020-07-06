PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From retail to restaurants, state regulators continue to receive a flood of complaints regarding workplace safety during the COVID-19 crisis.
It’s only July and inspectors with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration have already seen more than double the amount of complaints they usually do in an entire year.
The FOX 12 Investigators have learned Oregon OSHA has received more than 5,500 complaints regarding COVID-19 since early March.
For some perspective, it usually sees a little more than 2,000 complaints in an entire year.
At 14 percent, retail has seen the most complaints, followed by food service at about 10 percent, and then manufacturing at around 9 percent.
FOX 12 looked at some of the recent complaints for retailers. They range from employers not making sure customers are wearing a face mask, employees not practicing social distancing, to proper cleaning not being done after an outbreak at the business.
FOX 12 was told state regulators have been able to resolve the majority of the complaints by communicating with the employer or even the person who complained to explain what is and is not expected in the workplace.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
