PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon OSHA put in place new temporary rules Thursday to protect workers in hot weather.
Oregon’s new temporary rules to protect workers in heat, both inside and outside, specify everything from how much water employers need to provide to how often employees need to rest in the shade.
"These very basic steps will save lives," Reyna Lopez, Executive Director for PCUN, Oregon's farmworker union, said. "We think it’s a really good thing, it’s a good start in protecting our at-risk workers." It was two weeks ago we saw deadly record-shattering heat. On a 100-plus degree day, 38-year-old Sebastian Francisco Perez died, found unresponsive at the end of his shift after moving irrigation lines.
Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown directed OSHA to enact emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat. Plans to set that in motion last year were delayed because of the pandemic. Permanent rules will come later this year.
Meantime, when the heat index is 80 degrees or hotter, employers have to provide sufficient shade, be it natural or artificial, close to where employees are working, and with enough room for them to rest.
Employers also have to provide water that's cool, free and available any time, to accommodate just under a liter an hour.
When it’s 90 degrees or hotter, in addition to those things, employers have to have open communication for any concerns, check on employees for any sign of heat illness, have an emergency plan, and offer a 10-minute cool down in the shade for every two hours of work.
By next month, training on heat illness and protection procedures will be required.
Now Lopez said enforcement will be key: "We want to make sure that when workers get the courage to speak up that OSHA is fully enforcing these rules because it is really difficult for someone to speak up against their employer because that’s our livelihood."
These temporary rules are in place now and for about the next six months.
Oregon OSHA is on track to propose permanent heat rules, as well as rules for working in wildfire smoke, by the fall and adopt them by the end of the year.
We’ll also likely see temporary wildfire smoke rules sooner than that.
