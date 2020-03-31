Oregon OSHA flooded with COVID-19 complaints from employees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A thousand complaints from employees related to COVID-19 have flooded the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division.
Many workers say they are concerned about their co-workers not following social distancing.
An OSHA spokesperson in Oregon says they don’t give warnings before they arrive for an inspection, so it many come as a surprise to some workplaces who may be out of compliance.
As of last week, Oregon OSHA officials say they’ve received about 1,300 complaints to coronavirus. If they find businesses are out of compliance and classify the violation as serious, there is a penalty. Essentially, that penalty would be a fine, with a maximum cost of $126,749.
The spokesperson says they don’t expect any of these cases to go that high.
OSHA officials say before enforcement, they’re looking for face-based evidence. They say that would help them evaluate whether the employer has addressed the issue or not.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
