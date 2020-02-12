Oregon OSHA issues $31K in fines after deadly boom lift fall at Pickathon festival

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – OSHA officials in Oregon have issued $31,000 in fines to two companies after two men died while breaking down a Pickathon Music Festival in Happy Valley.
Brad Swet, 35, and Brandon Blackmore, 27, died Aug. 8, 2019 while removing ropes from the trees for the GuildWorks array at Pickathon on Pendarvis Farm off Southeast Hagen Road.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services announced the fines against Pickathon and GuildWorks, a subcontractor to Pickathon, on Wednesday, saying the companies failed to follow safety rules governing the operation of a boom lift. Those rules included keeping safety alarm devices activated and heeding the manufacturer’s operating and maintenance instructions for the machine.
“It is an employer’s responsibility to make sure that safety rules are followed for the very purpose of protecting workers from such tragedies,” Michael Wood, an administrator for Oregon OSHA, said.
Oregon OSHA cited both companies because two alarm devices on the boom lift had been disabled. One device would sound an alarm warning against operating the machine on uneven terrain. The other device would stop the upward motion of the platform if an employee became pinned between an overhead obstruction and the platform’s railing and controls.
That serious violation carried a $12,500 penalty for each of the companies. GuildWorks was also $6,000 for failing to follow the boom lift manufacturer’s operating and maintenance instructions, which is a serious violation, OSHA said.
“Those instructions included not raising the boom while on an uneven surface; maintaining a firm footing on the platform’s floor at all times; not moving the machine while the boom was extended and while the machine was stationed on a sloped surface; and not putting the boom in a raised position while the counterweight – which acts as a balance – is located on the downward side of a slope,” OSHA said.
The companies will not receive the normal reduction in the penalty granted to small employers, according to OSHA.
