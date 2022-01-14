PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule Thursday, the Oregon Supreme Court announced state plans to adopt a "similar standard" has ended Friday.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule would have required businesses with 100 or more workers to either have all employees vaccinated or have the unvaccinated submit a negative COVID test on a weekly basis to enter work. The proposed guidelines also required unvaccinated employees to wear masks indoors.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Oregon, which had been moving towards adopting its own version of the guideline with the state workplace safety agency, said other safety guidelines remain in place despite not moving forward with a mandate.

“Oregon OSHA maintains a COVID-19 rule that requires employers to implement protections for workers. Those protections include infection control planning, exposure risk assessments, sanitation and notification,” Oregon OSHA said in a Friday release.

More information on Oregon COVID-19 guidelines is available on the agency website.