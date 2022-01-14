Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block the COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule, the Oregon Supreme Court announced Friday they won’t be moving forward with adopting similar vaccination requirements.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule Thursday, the Oregon Supreme Court announced state plans to adopt a "similar standard" has ended Friday.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule would have required businesses with 100 or more workers to either have all employees vaccinated or have the unvaccinated submit a negative COVID test on a weekly basis to enter work. The proposed guidelines also required unvaccinated employees to wear masks indoors.

Oregon, which had been moving towards adopting its own version of the guideline with the state workplace safety agency, said other safety guidelines remain in place despite not moving forward with a mandate.

“Oregon OSHA maintains a COVID-19 rule that requires employers to implement protections for workers. Those protections include infection control planning, exposure risk assessments, sanitation and notification,” Oregon OSHA said in a Friday release.

Oregon State Capitol - Jan. 2021

Oregon State Capitol, January 2021 (KPTV)

More information on Oregon COVID-19 guidelines is available on the agency website.

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you